“I’ll be ready to hear the confession of those who vote Democrat, but we are trained that in the absence of repentance, absolution has to be withheld,” Father Frank Pavone wrote on Twitter.com. Pavone is the courageous National Director of Priests for Life. Courageous priests are a big rarity.



Kamala Harris: “Most Openly Anti-Catholic Bigot on a National Ticket in Modern Times”



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called the Democratic vice-presidential contender Kamala Harris last week at Fox News – quote - “the most openly anti-Catholic bigot to be on a national ticket in modern times.” Gingrich cited Harris's treatment of U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher during his Senate confirmation hearing. Harris asked Buescher about his involvement in the Knights of Columbus. Quote, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?" Harris also asked Buescher if he had "ever, in any way, assisted with or contributed to advocacy against women’s reproductive rights." For Gingrich, this was an "unconstitutional religious test for judicial service."



“ Keep Practicing”



On Joseph Biden's presidential campaign webpage, there is a separate page called



Francis As Climate Change Expert



The text briefly mentions Francis, obviously not for religious reasons but to promote the climate change saga. Quote, "In his encyclical, Laudato Si, Pope Francis directed the global community to raise awareness about the growing climate change crisis." This is a sign that Francis' attempt to gain political relevance has manoeuvered himself into religious irrelevance. At the same time, he is used for political gains by politicians who say this: