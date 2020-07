HerzMariae Report

"Silence and prayer are not a defection. They are the strongest weapons against evil. Man wants to "do", but above all else he must "be". In silent prayer man is fully human. He resembles David before Goliath. For prayer is the noblest, most sublime, and most vigorous act, which elevated man to the level of God..."

Cardinal Robert Sarah