What is the Great Reset? - Davos Agenda 2021

"The pandemic has radically changed the world as we know it, and the actions we take today, as we work to recover, will define our generation. It’s why the World Economic Forum is calling for a new form of capitalism, one that puts people and planet first, as we come together to rebuild the world after COVID-19."

Source of the comment: Source of the video: youtube.com/watch?v=uPYx12xJFUQ Source of the comment: vigilantcitizen.com/…o-by-the-world-economic-forum/

: The videois a bizarre piece of PR/propaganda. At face value, it appears to say “don’t worry about the Great Reset, we love you all very much”. However, through coercive words and powerful symbols, the message most people get is “we’re doing this… whether you like it or not”. Through its condescending tone and obnoxious, over-simplistic phrasing, the video is basically about the elite talking down to the peasants, especially those who dare question its plans. And, if the goal of this video was to quell concerns about the Great Reset, it failed miserably. (...) This video is important and worth analyzing for several reasons. First, it was produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) itself. As stated in several past articles, the WEF is one of those non-democratic elite organizations that set social and economic policies on a global level. In other words, if the WEF releases a video about something, it has the power to actually make it happen. In fact, it is probably already happening. Second, this is not one of those feel-good “let’s fight the pandemic together” videos. It actually announces the “death of capitalism as we know it” -in those very words. It announces drastic, historical, and structural changes on a global level. It announces a New World Order.