Novena prayer to St. Joseph



O glorious Saint Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession, to obtain from the gentle heart of Jesus all the help and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death.



O guardian of the word incarnate we feel animated with confidence that your prayers on our behalf will be graciously heard before the throne of God.