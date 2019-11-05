Clicks61

Global Rosary Rally

globalrosaryrally
www.globalrosaryrally.com Every single catholic needs to get involved in this day of reparation. On saturday 7th December, you are invited to say 15 decade rosary at 1pm in your local churchMore
