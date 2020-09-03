John Allen received by Francis

Catholic Sat found out that divorced and anulled journalist John Allen visited Pope Francis, "After his first General Audience with the faithful present since March, Pope Francis greets newly wed … More

Catholic Sat found out that divorced and anulled journalist John Allen visited Pope Francis, "After his first General Audience with the faithful present since March, Pope Francis greets newly wed couples, including vaticanista John L Allen Jr. with a new wife, looks like fellow vaticanista Elise Harris, but I could be wrong. Amoris laetitia ..."

Novus Ordo Watch comments, "Urgent memo to Elise Harris: ...he whom thou now hast, is not thy husband (Jn 4:18)."