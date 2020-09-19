Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Agnus Dei - Samuel Barber Vlaams Radiokoor - Marcus Creed, conductor - Recorded at Studio4, Flagey (Brussels) 2015. L amb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us. L amb of God,… More



Vlaams Radiokoor - Marcus Creed, conductor - Recorded at Studio4, Flagey (Brussels) 2015.



L amb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

L amb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

L amb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, grant us peace.



