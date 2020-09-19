Clicks38

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Agnus Dei - Samuel Barber Vlaams Radiokoor - Marcus Creed, conductor - Recorded at Studio4, Flagey (Brussels) 2015. Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us. Lamb of God,…More
Agnus Dei - Samuel Barber
Vlaams Radiokoor - Marcus Creed, conductor - Recorded at Studio4, Flagey (Brussels) 2015.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, grant us peace.

Source: youtube.com/watch?v=fRL447oDId4
