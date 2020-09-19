Clicks38
Agnus Dei - Samuel Barber
Vlaams Radiokoor - Marcus Creed, conductor - Recorded at Studio4, Flagey (Brussels) 2015.
Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.
Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world, grant us peace.
Source: youtube.com/watch?v=fRL447oDId4
