St Therese of Carmel Catholic Church

4355 Del Mar Trails Rd, San Diego, CA 92130

858-481-3232 St. Thérèse of Carmel Parish is called by Jesus Christ to know, love and serve Him. Our mission is to be a welcoming Catholic community by living our faith more fully, sharing our faith freely, and transforming our world through Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit. The foundation of our parish is strengthened through worship and the sacraments. We strive to deepen our relationship with Christ and to meet the needs of others through a variety of ministries that include evangelization, education, spiritual enrichment and service in our growing community. Guided by the example of our patroness, St. Thérèse of Lisieux, we seek to do small things well for the glory of God.