1 in 6 Generation Z adults identify as something other than heterosexual

LGBT identification in the United States has increased over time, according to a new Gallup poll out on Wednesday. In fact, one in six adults in Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2002) identify as something other than heterosexual.
Nearly 16% of Generation Z adults, who were between the ages of 18 and 23 in 2020, identify as LGBT, according to the poll. And about 72% of those who identify as LGBT say they are bisexual.
That means about 11.5% of all Generation Z adults in the U.S. are bisexual, according to Gallup.
Full article with further stats
Clicks26
- Report
Social networks
Weird, odd, queer, and quite evil