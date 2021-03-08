Things Worth Dying For

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021

As a young bishop decades ago, I spent hours reading anything I could about leadership. People deserve good leaders. Great leaders seem to be born with special skills, and are therefore rare. But most persons have at least some seeds of leadership in their character; seeds that need just a little courage, wisdom, desire, and self-mastery to grow

A good leader knows his strengths and cultivates them. He also knows his weaknesses. He enlists and acknowledges good cooperators to achieve what he can’t do alone. He also accepts the demands that leadership puts on him: protecting the people in his care; putting their needs above his own; guiding them; giving them reasons for hope; and speaking with honesty. Honesty is the most unwelcome quality in a leader when the news is bad. But it always ranks among the most respected virtues of leadership. Honesty is humanity’s anchor to reality

For too many of us, freedom no longer means the ability to know, to choose, and to do what’s morally right; rather, it means what the scholar D.C. Schindler described as “freedom from reality” itself. It’s a freedom literally “diabolical” in the sense of the original Greek roots of the word:

(throw), meaning roughly to split apart or divide. As a result, we relentlessly try to reimagine the world to suit our desires, and then coerce others into believing our delusions

Archbishop Chaput

Cowardice is very good at hiding behind prudence. Too often we twist ourselves to suit what we think is approved behavior or thought. We muffle our beliefs to avoid being the targets of contempt. Over time, a legitimate exercise of prudence can degrade into a habit that soils the soul. No person of integrity betrays his or her convictions; mouthing lies we know to be lies murders us inwardly. Even silence, which is sometimes prudent, can poison our integrity if it becomes a standard way to avoid the consequences of what we claim to believe. Jesus urges us to love our neighbor as ourselves. Love can never involve accepting or joining in the evil of others. The self-love proper for a Christian includes the love of personal honor, the kind that comes from living with integrity in a world that would have us betray our convictions

Francis X. Maier