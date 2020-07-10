Heart Doctor tells what his patiets saw when they came back from the dead.

Dr. Maurice Rawlings, MD, a heart surgeon, has written a number of books on the near-death experience and clearly shows from his own practice and the experiences of his patients, that not everyone … More

Dr. Maurice Rawlings, MD, a heart surgeon, has written a number of books on the near-death experience and clearly shows from his own practice and the experiences of his patients, that not everyone goes to the light when they die, where there is total love. He has written of many patients being resuscitated on the operating table and speaking about being in hell, where there was a real devil and demons, and where the inhabitants were tormented with fire. Dr. Rawlings writes that these people are a lot more reluctant to talk about it than those who went to the good place. DivineRevelations.info