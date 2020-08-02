Bishop Williamson: True and False Obedience

Bishop Williamson' s recent actions against the Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X are cause for great concern. It is well known that I have personally uploaded numerous videos that have … More

Bishop Williamson' s recent actions against the Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X are cause for great concern. It is well known that I have personally uploaded numerous videos that have portrayed Bishop Williamson in a favorable light. For the record, I firmly denounce Bishop Williamson's recent actions—actions that are clearly animated by a spirit of rebellion. Even if we were to grant that he has valid points here and there, the means Bishop Williamson has embraced will never be blessed by God. Disobedience is not the will of God. In this difficult time, true sons of Archbishop Lefebvre will fall to their knees and pray for our four Bishops, particularly Bishop Fellay. Our priests and bishops need our prayers more than ever. —Michael