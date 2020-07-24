Clicks49
Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God of Sabaoth!
Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God of Sabaoth! Heaven and earth are full of Thy glory! Hosanna in the highest! Blessed is He that cometh in the Name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!
Sanctus - Santa Cecilia Missa Solemnis - Gounod
Source: www.youtube.com/watch
