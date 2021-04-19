Saint Emma of Lesum (Saxony) or Emma of Stiepel (also known as Hemma and Imma) (c. 975-980 – 3 December 1038) was a countess popularly venerated as a saint for her good works; she is also the first … More

Saint Emma of Lesum (Saxony) or Emma of Stiepel (also known as Hemma and Imma) (c. 975-980 – 3 December 1038) was a countess popularly venerated as a saint for her good works; she is also the first female inhabitant of Bremen to be known by name.

Major shrine Werden Abbey; Bremen Cathedral

Feast: 19 April or 3 December