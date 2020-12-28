Talibanisation of A Country – And Nobody Cares

Freedom of religion is undermined in Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country, Monsignor Obiora Ike writes on ObioraIke.com.Over 100’000 people were killed in Nigeria since 2010 due to religious motivations, more than in any country in the world.Of the 210 million Nigerians, 80 million are Muslims, Africa’s largest Muslim population, and 80 million Christians with a Catholic majority. The rest are Animists.The problem is Northern Nigeria with Boko haram terrorists, Fulani herdsmen, and Muslim fanatics. Twelve of the 36 Nigerian states introduced Sharia law in 1999, contrary to the Federal constitution.President Mohammed Buhari, a radical Moslem, uses his power to impose a Muslim hegemony through political appointments. He condones the Fulani Herdsmen who carry heavy weapons and machinery while moving about with their cattle and pushing indigenous Christians out of their homes.Ike speaks of a speedy “talibanisation” and islamisation of Nigeria. He observes that the West and its diplomacy are standing aloof and watching without engagement.