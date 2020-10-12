Home
Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19
Tesa
14 minutes ago
He tells Andrew Neil: 'We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method'.
Sign up