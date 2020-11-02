Clicks43
On Tomorrow's Choice: Freedom or Global Health Tyranny
Let us pray for Donald Trump, so that God enlightens him and he can become His instrument for the good of the USA and of all humanity. If Biden were to win, we all know what a disaster that would …More
Let us pray for Donald Trump, so that God enlightens him and he can become His instrument for the good of the USA and of all humanity. If Biden were to win, we all know what a disaster that would represent for the advancement of globalist and progressive forces all over the world. These presidential elections will certainly mark a turning point nationally and internationally, for the worst or, perhaps, for the best, God willing...
Source: youtube.com/watch?v=6ZofOgHHZXE
For more information: Questioning the official account
US Liberty = Freemasonry’s Liberty = non-Serviam of Satan. Cf Venue, venue, venue RE Interreligious Peace Event in Rome
You reveal yourself @Miles - Christi - English
You reveal yourself @Miles - Christi - English