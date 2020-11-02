On Tomorrow's Choice: Freedom or Global Health Tyranny

Let us pray for Donald Trump, so that God enlightens him and he can become His instrument for the good of the USA and of all humanity. If Biden were to win, we all know what a disaster that would … More





For more information: Source: youtube.com/watch?v=6ZofOgHHZXE For more information: Questioning the official account Let us pray for Donald Trump, so that God enlightens him and he can become His instrument for the good of the USA and of all humanity. If Biden were to win, we all know what a disaster that would represent for the advancement of globalist and progressive forces all over the world. These presidential elections will certainly mark a turning point nationally and internationally, for the worst or, perhaps, for the best, God willing...