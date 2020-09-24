Clicks26
Vigano: Vatican II Is An Idol
A Two Part Vigano letter for you today: Part 1 explains the core of the debate around Vatican 2, and part 2 (which is WAY too spicy for YouTube) is, well, a ToS violation for YouTube, so it's linked …More
A Two Part Vigano letter for you today: Part 1 explains the core of the debate around Vatican 2, and part 2 (which is WAY too spicy for YouTube) is, well, a ToS violation for YouTube, so it's linked below the Vigano video itself. Please share. This is big.
Part 2:
returntotradition.org/…nd-muslims-do-not-worship-god/
The decisions of a Church’s Ecumenical Council are the decisions of the Holy Spirit himself. Therefore the one who would blasphemously and arrogantly speak in this manner is the one who sets himself above God and therefore makes himself a god. Cf Questions on the Decree of the Apostles from the Council of Jerusalem