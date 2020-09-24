Vigano: Vatican II Is An Idol

A Two Part Vigano letter for you today: Part 1 explains the core of the debate around Vatican 2, and part 2 (which is WAY too spicy for YouTube) is, well, a ToS violation for YouTube, so it's linked … More





Part 2:

returntotradition.org/…nd-muslims-do-not-worship-god/ A Two Part Vigano letter for you today: Part 1 explains the core of the debate around Vatican 2, and part 2 (which is WAY too spicy for YouTube) is, well, a ToS violation for YouTube, so it's linked below the Vigano video itself. Please share. This is big.Part 2: