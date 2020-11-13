Clicks63

Preemie Found Alive In Morgue Fridge

Arthur
Baby Lazaro was pronounced dead after being born at just 23 weeks—four months shy of full-term gestation. But he wasn't dead—he was alive & fought for life for hours in a morgue refrigerator. In a
Baby Lazaro was pronounced dead after being born at just 23 weeks—four months shy of full-term gestation. But he wasn’t dead—he was alive & fought for life for hours in a morgue refrigerator. In a culture that often celebrates the death and destruction of abortion, this tiny child is a witness to the resilience and humanity of our youngest children.
