Catholic priest plays ‘The Sash’ at end of Sunday Mass

Canon Jimmy McPhillips from Holy Cross Church at Knocks Road in Lisnaskea is seen in the online footage using a device to line-up the music - but immediately looks confused when the tune begins. At …More
At the very end of Mass he had recited a plethora of jokes to his parishioners before making the ‘mistake’ of playing the well-known tune.
After the mishap he makes a joke saying: “Sorry, that’s the wrong one. Sorry about that. It’s a bit early for that, isn’t it?”
