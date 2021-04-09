Clicks17
Defending Sin - Part 10 | Participating in the sins of others ~ Thoughts of Fr. Linus Clovis. Thoughts of Fr. Linus Clovis on how by defending sin we avoid or share in the sins of others. - Intro/…More
Defending Sin - Part 10 | Participating in the sins of others ~ Thoughts of Fr. Linus Clovis.
Thoughts of Fr. Linus Clovis on how by defending sin we avoid or share in the sins of others.
-
Intro/Outro Audio from:
Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)
youtube.com/watch?v=scJFVzf3G_4
Thoughts of Fr. Linus Clovis on how by defending sin we avoid or share in the sins of others.
-
Intro/Outro Audio from:
Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)
youtube.com/watch?v=scJFVzf3G_4