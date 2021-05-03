Catholic Priests Talk About Near Death Experiences | The Catholic Talk Show Apr 26, 2021 With all respect this "priest" must have a phD in psychology and other alike sciences, he gathered so much … More

Apr 26, 2021

With all respect this "priest" must have a phD in psychology and other alike sciences, he gathered so much information about heaven, nothing about purgatory in near death experiences. He also talks about those unborn not baptized babies who are in heaven , says who, even the bible talks about those who were waiting in purgatory for Jesus, and those who were not baptized and could not enter heaven, in some near death experiences like the one from a Dr from Salvador who became an atheist then came back to the Catholic church (Dr. Gloria Polo), she says that unborn babies who have not been baptized can't enter heaven and that they wear some sort of gray garments and look sad. They also cry, especially those who were murdered in the womb due to abortion.



Yes we want to think that babies go directly to heaven, yes? really? what about original sin? What Dr. Gloria Polo says, is that those babies must be baptized and given a name and those who were murdered their mothers must ask for their forgiveness, and must do penance their entire life till they die, by going against all those laws that allow abortion and other immoralities due to the sin of lust.



I knew this blind priest would not dare to talk about purgatory, or hell. Why? we are all gong to heaven or to a dark place where we will have no recollection at all if we come back, non-sense, there's plenty of near death experiences talking about purgatory which some protestant people confuse with hell, Catholics, protestants and atheists have experimented and lived that dreadful experience and come back to life and changed their life entirely.



It's annoying that a priest do not dare to talk about those bad experiences I think he is lying, sorry but that's my opinion, or he just does not want to know anything about such things.