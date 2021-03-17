Vatican says Church has no authority to bless same-sex unions 😤 | SW News | 214

Vatican says Church has no authority to bless same-sex unions

Putting an end to speculation and heated debate over blessing same-sex unions, Rome has finally spoken, reiterating the Church’s perennial teaching. The Congregation of the Doctrine of Faith (CDF) said on Monday that the Church does not have the authority to bless same-sex unions. Pope’s interview with Italian scribe on contemporary issues comes out as new book Whether it is the pandemic, climate change or matters pertaining to the family, Pope Francis has words of wisdom that are both practical as well as profound. Now his lengthy interview granted to Italian journalist Domenico Agasso on a whole range of contemporary issues, ranging from the pandemic crisis and caring for the Earth to gender equality and weapons trafficking, has been published as a book in Italian titled “Dio e il Mondo che Verra” or “God and The World to Come”. Brought out by the Vatican Publishing House, the book hit bookstores on March 16. Portugal top court rejects euthanasia bill At a time when the debate on euthanasia is going on in Europe, the top court of Portugal, an EU member, has made a bold stand by upholding the sanctity of life. The constitutional court has rejected a bill passed in parliament to legalise euthanasia. Holy See’s mandate encourages Myanmar Church to strive for peace The Asian nation of Myanmar has been marred by unrest since the February 1 military coup. Protest rallies have been brutally crushed by security personnel, often ending in bloodshed and loss of lives. The only glimmer of hope in the struggle for democracy is the Catholic Church despite being a minority in the predominantly Buddhist nation. Ex-Lebanese prime minister hails Patriarch Al-Rahi’s proposal for nation’s neutrality For a nation deeply divided on sectarian lines after decades of civil war, a Catholic prelate has emerged as a sign of reconciliation and the rallying point of efforts to rebuild lives. Cardinal Beshara Al-Rahi, patriarch of the Maronite Church in Lebanon, is the bridge between Muslims and Christians and now his role as a mediator has been endorsed by the interreligious committee for citizenship, diversity and complementarity headed by former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora. Bishops of England and Wales to observe March 23 as Day of Prayer Perhaps, for the first time in its modern history, Britain went under a total lockdown on March 23, 2020, to stem the spread of the raging pandemic, bringing life to a standstill. All institutions, including churches and other places of worship, remained closed. Faith-based foster care, adoption providers pin hope on Inclusion Act Faith-based foster care and adoption providers in the US are pinning their hopes on the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act of 2021 in order to protect their religious freedom. The act, which prevents “the federal government and any state receiving federal funds for child welfare services from taking adverse action against a provider that declines to conduct its services in a manner that would violate its religious or moral principles,” was introduced on both chambers by Representative Mike Kelly and Senator Tim Scott on March 10.