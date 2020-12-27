Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng defends '666' vaccine prayer. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has defended a prayer he delivered at the Tembisa Hospital on 10 December 2020, saying there was nothing … More

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng defends '666' vaccine prayer.



Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has defended a prayer he delivered at the Tembisa Hospital on 10 December 2020, saying there was nothing untoward about the prayer because South Africa was a secular state. Mogoeng prayed against corruption and COVID-19 vaccines, which he said might be harmful to humans. Mogoeng also said that he never said he was against vaccines, but against vaccines that may 'corrupt' DNA and called on God to destroy it.