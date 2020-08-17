Nietzsche vs. Kierkegaard | Origins of Existentialism

In this video I talk about the first existential philosophers: Friedrich Nietzsche & Soren Kierkegaard, compare their philosophical differences and what their views were on metaphysics in regards to … More

In this video I talk about the first existential philosophers: Friedrich Nietzsche & Soren Kierkegaard, compare their philosophical differences and what their views were on metaphysics in regards to Immanuel Kant's concept of being (phenomenon // noumenon) which thus sprouted existentialism. Support me on Patreon (thank you!) www.patreon.com/thoughtsonthinking