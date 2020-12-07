JMJ Joyous feast on the Immaculate Conception. " O Mary , conceived without sin , pray for us who have recourse to thee." Wear the Miraculous Medal :-Some of the graces that St. Catherine suggested … More

Joyous feast on the Immaculate Conception.

" O Mary , conceived without sin , pray for us who have recourse to thee."



Wear the Miraculous Medal :-Some of the graces that St. Catherine suggested that people should ask of God included: The grace of a cheerful disposition, the grace to recognize and accept the trials of everyday life as blessings from God; to be contented with onés state in life; to understand and appreciate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and especially 'to love God as much as Our Lady wants me to'.



O Mary, by thy pure and Immaculate Conception , make my body pure and my soul holy . Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee...