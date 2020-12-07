Clicks34
JMJ
Joyous feast on the Immaculate Conception.
"O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee."
Wear the Miraculous Medal :-Some of the graces that St. Catherine suggested that people should ask of God included: The grace of a cheerful disposition, the grace to recognize and accept the trials of everyday life as blessings from God; to be contented with onés state in life; to understand and appreciate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and especially 'to love God as much as Our Lady wants me to'.
O Mary, by thy pure and Immaculate Conception, make my body pure and my soul holy. Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee...
