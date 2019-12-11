Man adopts 42 kids, saving them after abortions went wrong

As some countries have adopted policies to virtually eliminate disabled children from being born, one Brazilian man is taking a stand, and demonstrating to all the world that every human life is … More

As some countries have adopted policies to virtually eliminate disabled children from being born, one Brazilian man is taking a stand, and demonstrating to all the world that every human life is precious. Tonio Tavares De Mello has adopted 42 disabled children, and many of those were botched abortions. Tonio visited the U.S. recently with three of his sons to raise awareness for the community known as Jesus Menino (Baby Jesus). To support Tonio and his children, please visit: www.gofundme.com/f/jesus-menino-co… Jesus Menino Community will be featured in www.humanlifemovie.com