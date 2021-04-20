Nursing Hope Amid Ebola: Sisters Remembered for Heroic Virtue aleteia Six women religious, known as Catholic sisters, committed their lives to Jesus and to serving His people, including caring for … More

Nursing Hope Amid Ebola: Sisters Remembered for Heroic Virtue aleteia

Six women religious, known as Catholic sisters, committed their lives to Jesus and to serving His people, including caring for the sick in Ebola-stricken Congo. In the end, they skilled nurses gave everything, including their lives, having died of Ebola after giving a face to charity amid such suffering. The Church has recognized the heroic virtues of six "Sisters of the Poor." Sr. Annelvira Ossoli, Sr. Vitarosa Zorza, Sr. Danielangela Sorti, Sr. Floralba Rondi, Sr. Clarangela Ghilardi and Sr. Dinarosa Belleri, pray for us!