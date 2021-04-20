Clicks11
Nursing Hope Amid Ebola: Sisters Remembered for Heroic Virtue aleteia Six women religious, known as Catholic sisters, committed their lives to Jesus and to serving His people, including caring for …More
Nursing Hope Amid Ebola: Sisters Remembered for Heroic Virtue aleteia
Six women religious, known as Catholic sisters, committed their lives to Jesus and to serving His people, including caring for the sick in Ebola-stricken Congo. In the end, they skilled nurses gave everything, including their lives, having died of Ebola after giving a face to charity amid such suffering. The Church has recognized the heroic virtues of six "Sisters of the Poor." Sr. Annelvira Ossoli, Sr. Vitarosa Zorza, Sr. Danielangela Sorti, Sr. Floralba Rondi, Sr. Clarangela Ghilardi and Sr. Dinarosa Belleri, pray for us!
Six women religious, known as Catholic sisters, committed their lives to Jesus and to serving His people, including caring for the sick in Ebola-stricken Congo. In the end, they skilled nurses gave everything, including their lives, having died of Ebola after giving a face to charity amid such suffering. The Church has recognized the heroic virtues of six "Sisters of the Poor." Sr. Annelvira Ossoli, Sr. Vitarosa Zorza, Sr. Danielangela Sorti, Sr. Floralba Rondi, Sr. Clarangela Ghilardi and Sr. Dinarosa Belleri, pray for us!
An example of radical fidelity to this delivery are six "Poverelle" who died by contagion in 1995 during the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while they were at the service of the sick: Sister Floralba Rondi, Sister Clarangela Ghilardi, Sister Danielangela Sorti, Sister Dinarosa Belleri, Sister Annelvira Ossoli, Sister Vitarosa Zorza. Their respective causes have also been …More
An example of radical fidelity to this delivery are six "Poverelle" who died by contagion in 1995 during the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while they were at the service of the sick: Sister Floralba Rondi, Sister Clarangela Ghilardi, Sister Danielangela Sorti, Sister Dinarosa Belleri, Sister Annelvira Ossoli, Sister Vitarosa Zorza. Their respective causes have also been opened for them: they were declared Venerable in 2021 (Sister Floralba, Sister Clarangela and Sister Dinarosa on February 20, Sister Danielangela, Sister Annelvira and Sister Vitarosa on March 17).