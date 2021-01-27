SEVERE FORM of COVID style BIG FLU : fully RECOVERED in 12 HOURS ! TESTIMONY and TREATMENT

1) I wasn’t going to post about my recent Covid diagnosis, but in light of what I’ve experienced, I felt compelled to now share. I tested positive in early January. Long story short, it felt like a decent case of the flu: Fever. Body aches. Sinus congestion. Headaches.
2) Luckily for me, I’ve got a physician in the family who’s absolutely incredible (give him a follow: @DrSamPappas ). He immediately put me on the following: an antibiotic (Doxycycline), a steroid (Prednisone) and an “antiviral” drug called Ivermectin.
3) Within 12 hours I went from barely being able to get out of bed to nearly full strength. It was incredible. In the days that followed I learned that the great majority of doctors in the US are not treating their patients with Ivermectin or similarly safe, highly-effective meds
4) I spoke to approximately 15 people in my circle of family & friends who’ve had Covid, and not one of them had even heard of the drug, let alone been treated with it by their doctor. They were basically left to suffer as their symptoms naturally ran their course.
5) Obviously a drug that works for me may not work for someone else. Our bodies are all unique. And I don’t want to make this a political discussion on the vaccine, etc. I think we’ve all had enough of that.
6) But while people decide for themselves whether or not they want the vaccine, they should at least be aware that there are medicines available right now that are proven to be safe and highly-effective against Covid.
7) That’s all I’ve got. I hate tweet threads so please forgive me for this one :). Just felt compelled to share so that people who get Covid know they have potential treatment options. Hope everyone stays healthy.
