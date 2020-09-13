Clicks42
Very Powerful preaching, why can't all churches do this?
The Revival Video, the state of the Church A great video about past Christian Revivals and the current state of the Christian Church.More
The Revival Video, the state of the Church
A great video about past Christian Revivals and the current state of the Christian Church.
A great video about past Christian Revivals and the current state of the Christian Church.
Who is that 2nd speaker?
One more comment from robertbrownell
There are several different ministers in this video.