A bouncer, 38, stopped an attacker who was heading towards a Catholic church in Le Blanc-Mesnil, Paris, shortly after 7am on Sunday.
The attacker was armed with a loaded machine gun. According to several witnesses, the bouncer avoided "a carnage."
He was next to his car, when the attacker, 32, arrived who during the night had threatened guests with a sword. Police was called, but didn't come.
Now, the same man, dressed in military uniform, carried a sword and a loaded semi-automatic rifle and shouted Allahu akbar. The bouncer decided to drive into the attacker but was forced to hit him twice before he could disarm him.
The aggressor who was in a state of heavy intoxication, was unharmed. He was taken into custody. The incident is not considered "terrorism."
French media gave no details about the location, however, the church involved was Notre-Dame Church. In 1918 it was hit by the famous German Paris Gun.
#newsWwrsbsepfn
Clicks28
- Report
Social networks