A bouncer, 38, stopped an attacker who was heading towards a Catholic church in Le Blanc-Mesnil, Paris, shortly after 7am on Sunday.The attacker was armed with a loaded machine gun. According to several witnesses, the bouncer avoided "a carnage."He was next to his car, when the attacker, 32, arrived who during the night had threatened guests with a sword. Police was called, but didn't come.Now, the same man, dressed in military uniform, carried a sword and a loaded semi-automatic rifle and shouted Allahu akbar. The bouncer decided to drive into the attacker but was forced to hit him twice before he could disarm him.The aggressor who was in a state of heavy intoxication, was unharmed. He was taken into custody. The incident is not considered "terrorism."French media gave no details about the location, however, the church involved was Notre-Dame Church. In 1918 it was hit by the famous German Paris Gun.