Pope Francis You can't have your cake and eat it

“This is magisterium: the Council is the magisterium of the Church. Either you are with the Church and therefore you follow the Council, and if you do not follow the Council or you interpret it in your own way, as you wish, you are not with the Church. In this respect we have to be demanding, severe. “



Ok that means we get rid of every change attributed to VII but NOT in documents! In line with “demanding severe”.



Return the following;

Tabernacles back on the Altars and in the central position of importance;

All chairs to the side of the Sanctuary;

Every Holy Mass Ad Orientum;

All Altar Rails restored;

Holy Communion kneeling and on the tongue;

Forensic on the Novus Ordo Mass and expunge all changes not in the document;

Return all other Sacraments to the original form not called for in the document; and

What else?