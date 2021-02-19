Lent and Holy Week: The Path to Easter

Some resources for drawing as much spiritual fruit as possible from Lent and Holy Week, in preparation for celebrating our Lord's resurrection on Easter Sunday.
LENT
Pope Francis: Message for Lent 2021
Lent: Path to Conversion: Address by Benedict XVI for Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2010.
What is Lent?
The Conversion of the Children of God: Homily of Saint Josemaria given on 2 March 1952, first Sunday of Lent.
Lent with Blessed Alvaro: Extract from a letter written on 2 February 1985.
Lent: a deep sense of reparation: Extract from a letter of Blessed Alvaro written in 1990.
Christian Mortification: Praying in Body and Soul
Lent: Pathway to Easter: An article about the centrality of the Paschal Mystery in Christian life.
The Way of the Cross: A short book by St. Josemaria with points for meditation on each of the stations of the Via Crucis, a devotion much cherished by the Church.
HOLY WEEK
"We are on the threshold of Holy Week": Extract from a 1993 letter of Blessed Alvaro sent to the Prelature's faithful.
Holy Week: "He Loved Them to the End": An article on the triduum of Christ's Passion, Death and Resurrection.
Holy Saturday : A Day of Silence and Conversion: Reflections by Bishop Javier Echevarria, broadcast on EWTN radio in 2005.
