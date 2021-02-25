Traditional Latin Mass in Kenya.

Clicks20
Holy Cross Church invites you to discover the Traditional Latin Mass in Lavington/Nairobi.
Audio is taken with permission from the "Credo" CD of the choir of KJB Germany, led by Leonhard Amselgruber.
Buy here!
sarto.de/…--KJB-Chorwoche-2013---CD.html
