Rosary Rebels | Sacred Heart Church, Limerick.

Sunday, January 3rd 2021, Sacred Heart Church, Limerick: Asserting their freedom of religion in defiance of state restrictions, Catholics gather to pray the Rosary outside their locked church as Mass is being said inside. The Rosary is paused for the Liturgy of the Eucharist.