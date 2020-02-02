Clicks347
'Beauty heals': Historic Vatican palace provides shelter for homeless
The 19th century Palazzo Migliori, which was opened by Pope Francis in November 2019 as a homeless shelter, is where people can obtain stability and a sense of dignity, an American volunteer said.
Will Pope Francis be opening up the residences of his cronies in the Curia to the homeless? No? Fancy that. Again, this is just another tactic to secularize the religious and reduce a beautifully maintained historic building to the level of a train-station lavatory.