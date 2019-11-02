The Seal of the Precious Blood of Jesus

BLOOD OF JESUS SAVE US I WILL SEE – THIS BLOOD AND I WILL – SPARE YOU The Seal of the Precious Blood – In imitation of the Israelites marking their doors with the blood of the Paschal Lamb in … More

The Seal of the Precious Blood – In imitation of the Israelites marking their doors with the blood of the Paschal Lamb in order to escape the stroke of the Destroying Angel, place this stamp at the entrance to your dwelling and even on objects which you wish to preserve from loss or danger. Beg of Jesus Crucified, by the powerful virtue of His Cross and Precious Blood, to remove from you all temporal misfortune, but, above all, to keep your soul free from sin, so as to be found worthy one day, to sing forever in Heaven, the Praises of the Blood by which we were redeemed.