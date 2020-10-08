THE GREAT RESET: Conjuring Postcivilization (2020)

.The war on the mind and spirit of man has increased in its velocity. It appears CV19 reigns as the final stage of the operation. Memes as identity, tribe as role, goal as ideology. As the great … More

