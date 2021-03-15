The John Carroll Society presents The 29th Annual Rose Mass: A Special Salute to Healthcare Workers We invite you to join us live on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. from The Church of the … More





We invite you to join us live on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. from The Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, Maryland, for the 29th Annual Rose Mass honoring healthcare professionals, presented by The John Carroll Society. His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, is Principal Celebrant & Homilist. Music begins at 10:15 a.m. Rose Mass History at 10:20 a.m. Rose Mass begins at 10:30 a.m.