Cardinal Baptised 14 Children Who Escaped from the Butcher

Madrid Cardinal Carlos Osoro baptised on September 27, fourteen children rescued from abortionists by the Catholic Asociación Más Futuro.The young Más Futuro people offer the mothers in front of abortion mills an alternative to murder. Every year, the mothers can have their children baptised in a joint ceremony, AlfaYOmega.es (October 1) wrote.The Cardinal was invited by Marta Velarde, a university professor and president of Más Futuro. The ceremony took place in St Josemaria Escriva parish which is run by the Opus Dei.The mothers were prepared for Holy Baptism of their children during a five months catechesis imparted to them by Más Futuro.