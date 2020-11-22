The British Anti-Corona-Hymn! We are the 99 percent! You can stick your coronavirus up your arse You can stick your New World Order up your arse ×2 You can stick your New World Order, where the sun … More

You can stick your New World Order up your arse ×2 You can stick your New World Order, where the sun don't shine but ought to - Singing we are the 99% ×2 Singing we are the 90, together we are mighty - The Queen'll be arrested in her dressing gown ×2 The Queen'll be arrested in her, 'coz she is such a sinner - We'll be singing we are the 99% ×2 We'll be singing we are the 90, together we are mighty - You can stick your fracking drilling up your arse ×2 It's all our land you're killing - Singing we are the 99% There'll be blue skies when the chemtrails are all gone ×2 - There'll be blue skies when the chemtrails, and their evil plan fails - You can stick your fracking drilling up your arse ×2 It's our land your killing. Singing we are the 99%. There'll be blue skies when the chemtrails are all gone ×2 - There' be blue skies when the chemtrails, and their evil plan fails - Singing we are the 99% You can stick your poison vaccines up your arse - You can stick your tv programs up your arse You can stick your GMO foods, and we ain't gonna go school - Stick your Georgia Guidestones up your arse - Singing we are the 99% - Oh I would rather be a human than a slave ×2 Oh I would rather be a human, and don't you know that you can? - Singing we are the 99% You can stick your New World Order up your arse.