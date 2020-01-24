Vice President Mike Pence, "Francis Made Me A Hero"

Pence was heard to tell Pope Francis that by having the meeting, the pontiff had "made me a hero." Press pool understood that as a joke that Pence's mother, a devout Catholic, would be happy that … More

Pence was heard to tell Pope Francis that by having the meeting, the pontiff had "made me a hero." Press pool understood that as a joke that Pence's mother, a devout Catholic, would be happy that Pence met Francis.



(Vatican press pool video of Mike Pence and Pope Francis exchanging gifts during their meeting at the Vatican's apostolic palace this morning.)