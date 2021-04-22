Fr. Z understands, a Catholic Picture worth more than a thousand words.

A synod on The Priesthood is in the works. It is clear to me that The Traditional Mass and Catholic Priesthood are in the sights of those that are no longer Catholic. The Direction is obvious to Catholics, and to those that hate the Church. The Traditional Priesthood and liturgy can bring restoration to The Church.Also here is a …

