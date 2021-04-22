COVID VACCINE DEPOPULATION AGENDA

Out of those vaccinated will be the cause of 60 - 70% of hospitalisations and deaths. This is the Government’s own website telling you on page 10 of the road map.
According to a UK government study, the rise in Corona deaths and hospitalizations is dominated by people with two Corona vaccinations already.
The British government is not a neutral driver of the Corona crisis, and its statements should therefore not be taken at face value. However, one should take note of the explosive news, which is found - albeit well hidden - in an official government paper and does not fit at all with the usual official pronouncements: "vaccinated" people with already two doses of vaccination now make up the majority of corona sufferers in the UK and even dominate their numbers. They account for about two-thirds of all cases.
In the study to be found on the website of the British government study entitled "SPI-M-O: Summary of further modelling of easing restrictions - Roadmap Step 2" dated March 31, 2021, states that:
"resurgence in both hospitalisations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60% and 70% of the wave respectively. This can be attributed to the high levels of uptake in the most at-risk age groups, such that immunisation failures account for more serious illness than unvaccinated individuals. This is discussed further in paragraphs 55 and 56.“
Link of the study: publishing.service.gov.uk/…odelling_of_easing_roadmap_step_2_restrictions.pdf
Backup Link: fdik.org/…odelling_of_easing_roadmap_step_2_restrictions.pdf
Source: t.me/Corona_Investigative - 04/21/2021
