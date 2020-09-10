The signs of the times





Los signos de los tiempos





NO VOLVEREMOS A LA NORMALIDAD

SACRED HEART OF JESUS, I TRUST IN YOU.



IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY, PRAY FOR US.

This "global plandemic crisis" has made us enter fully into the "final stretch" that inexorably leads to the eschatological times announced by the Apostle Saint John. The period known as "Apocalypse" refers, biblically, to the historical phase that will precede the Parousia or glorious return of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and its duration is seven years. The book of Daniel is clear about it: it speaks of a “week of years”, known as the “seventieth week”, of its famous prophecy of the “seventy weeks”, in its ninth chapter.This week of years has yet to start and obviously I don't know when it will. Its beginning will be given by the coming of the prophet Elijah to evangelize the Jewish people, whose mission will occupy the first half of the week. The second half will correspond to the universal reign of the Antichrist. This week of years - that is, the Apocalypse - as is well known, will be a very difficult time to bear, to use a euphemism. Our Lord was clear about it:"Then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until now, nor will there be" (Mt. 24:21).In order not to succumb to discouragement, we will have to arm ourselves with a lot of patience and commit ourselves permanently to the protection of God, with total faith and hope in his help and in his mercy towards his faithful children. Jesus Christ taught us that when these times arrive, despite how terribly difficult they will be to bear, far from letting ourselves be swept away by discouragement and being the prey of despair, our hope must redouble and our soul fill with joy and expectation, since This means that his glorious return is very near:"When these things begin to happen, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near" (Lk 21:28).Therefore, let us watch and pray that, in these dark times, we may persevere in faith, hope and charity, waiting for the divine promise to be fulfilled for those who love him and are faithful to his word. :"The wise men will shine like the brightness of the firmament, and those who have taught justice to many, will shine like the stars, forever and ever." (Dan. 12, 3).