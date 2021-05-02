Paula White Leads Evangelical Leaders in Prayer Over President Trump | NowThis. ‘In the middle of the race, the runner needs his second wind.’ — These evangelical leaders came together to pray over … More





‘In the middle of the race, the runner needs his second wind.’ — These evangelical leaders came together to pray over President Trump.

In US news and current events today, these evangelical leaders came together at the White House to pray over President Donald Trump.



Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White led the prayer alongside Pastor Jentezen Franklin and Pastor Guillermo Maldonado. The faith advisors touched on Trump's 'commitment' to stand up for justice, poverty, the unborn, and more claims of the President's good deeds.



