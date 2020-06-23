Please stop this film Habit

A new film, titled "Habit," will give a portrayal of Jesus Christ played by a female. Paris Jackson, a "bisexual" musician and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, plays the part as a "gender- bending" Christ with a nose ring. Filming for the production has finished and is currently under development. According to reports:
"[Paris] Jackson ...will play Jesus in the feature about a street-smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun. Donovan Leitch, 852 Films, Martingale Pictures, Voltage Pictures, Cloudlight and Elevated Films are producing...
"Jackson is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson..." (ScreenDaily.com; emphasis added)
