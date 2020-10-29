10 Amazing Christian Testimonies

A Compilation of Amazing Stories from different Christians. #1 Kamal, a Muslim fighting Jihad against America is Changed by Jesus Christ. #2 The Salvation of Guy Iannello, from Drug dealer to Christ.… More

A Compilation of Amazing Stories from different Christians. #1 Kamal, a Muslim fighting Jihad against America is Changed by Jesus Christ. #2 The Salvation of Guy Iannello, from Drug dealer to Christ. #3 Jeff Harshbarger, from satanism to salvation. #4 The Reality of Hell. #5 The man from George Street. #6 Escaping Demonic Oppression, by Shawn Williams. #7 A man who survived a plane crash, severely burnt, goes to heaven and sees Jesus Christ. Mickey Robinson. #8 Arctic Fire, how A northern arctic village was transformed by a visitation by Jesus. #9 The Revival Video, the state of the Christian Church. #10 The Passion of the Christ Video