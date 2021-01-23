Les masques pour les enfants sont une catastrophe selon une grande étude allemande

Background:

Mouth and nose protection, community masks, mask obligation, pediatrics, COVID-19

The question of a certificate of exemption from the obligation to wear a mouth and nose cover (hereinafter referred to as "mask") is a new phenomenon in pediatric practice. Parents, educators and doctors are increasingly reporting problems and health complaints in children in connection with wearing a mask. There are no manufacturer-independent studies on the use of masks for children and adolescents that are certified as medical products for occupational safety in professional applications. In addition, due to the unknown materials used, there are no findings on the potential protective effects or side effects of the often home-made "everyday masks" worn by the majority of children. In view of the ongoing measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular the varying obligations for children and adolescents to wear masks in school over a longer period of time, there is an urgent need for research.

Based on the registry of adverse drug reactions at the Paul Ehrlich Institute ( nebenwirkungen.bund.de/nw/DE/home/home_node.html ), an online registry has been set up where parents, doctors, educators and others can enter their observations on the effects of wearing a mask on children and adolescents. On 20.10.2020, 363 doctors on the Co-Ki study distribution list were informed about the possibility of making entries there themselves and to communicate the registry to their patients and colleagues. The registry and the questionnaire can be found online at www.co-ki-masken.de (Figure in Online Supplement S1) as part of the Co-Ki study complex (figure in Online Supplement S2). The data entered in the registry includes information regarding the role of the registrant, demographic data, previous illnesses, situation and duration of mask wearing, type of mask, existence of complaints from the child about an impairment via the mask, symptoms, behavioral problems, personal attitude to corona protection measures of the government and the possibility to leave name and e-mail address. A positive ethics vote from the University of Witten/Herdecke was obtained.

The explosiveness of the topic and the need for communication of the interviewees are made clear by the "viral" use of the registry within a few days after publication, leading within one week to 25 930 parental entries for affected children in Germany (approx. 0.2% of the population). The fact that 23.1% of the participating parents used the optional possibility of leaving their name and valid e-mail address for possible questions shows the seriousness of the entries. According to the status report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of October 25, 2020, there were a total of 429 181 reported infections in Germany, with an increasing trend, of which 8 764 (3.6% of the reported) were under 10 years of age and 16 548 (6.7% of the reported) were between 10 and 19 years of age [1]. This is less than the number of children reported in this registry within one week. It is still unclear whether children are less likely than adults to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and transmit the infection to adults in such a way that the latter become seriously ill [2-5]. However, it has been shown that the majority of infected children, especially up to the age of 10, develop no or only mild symptoms [6-9]. In rare cases, children up to the age of 10 years develop severe courses of the disease. The one child and two adolescents who have died of COVID-19 (as of 25.10.2020, not yet described in detail by the RKI) had chronic pre-existing conditions [10, 11]. In Europe, children under 10 years of age rarely seem to be spreaders in this infection process, although data from India, a country with a different hygiene background, do ascribe a certain transmission role to children (although without differentiation between 5-year-olds and 17-year-olds) [12]. A Scottish study of 300 000 households found that the more children in the household, the less likely adults are to be hospitalized with COVID-19 [13]. A recent study suggests that children emit less aerosol when singing and talking than adults [14].



Based on our data, it can be said that the effects of compulsory masks on the quality of life and presumably also on the health of individual children should not be ignored by politics and society. While many children tolerate the mask relatively easily, there are clearly children who cannot be expected to wear a mask in good conscience, especially when the effectiveness of the mouth and nose protection in smaller children is questionable. Parents, teachers and doctors report stigmatization, exclusion and aggressive behavior towards children who do not wear a mask for psychological or medical reasons. Inappropriate use of masks, which tends to be the case in children, may increase the risk of pathogen spread and transmission through the increased tendency to put their fingers in their face, and may thus be worse than not wearing a mask at all in some cases [15]. Looking at the symptom spectrum of the complaints, 66.1% of the interviewees show a clear and broadly diversified burden of complaints, both in the physical (rashes, headaches, etc.), as well as in the mental (fears, irritability, etc.) and intellectual (concentration disorders) areas in the children of the interviewees. In addition to acute health impairments with, in individual cases, significantly experienced health impairments, the long-term effects on the various developmental areas that go beyond well-being, such as language, play, learning, communication, sensomotoric development and empathy of children are difficult to assess. The often mentioned headaches and concentration difficulties should be seriously explored in their importance for cognitive development. It is noticeable that the distribution of complaints fits well with the age of the children (Tables 3 and 4), which supports the plausibility of parental input.



Direct effects of indoor CO2 concentration on cognitive functions have been demonstrated [16]. This is not directly transferable to the air breathed under the masks, but increased CO2 concentrations could occur under some mask types. This may be particularly true in small children with large fabric masks, which sometimes have a thicker material and which were used particularly frequently by the children in the registry (65.2%). Families are currently free to choose their children's mask type according to the thickness of the material and thus there is still a margin between breathable and multi-layer, rather airtight models, yet the problem remains that parents, regardless of whether or not they themselves approve of the corona protection measures, can overburden their children through ignorance or fear of infection by using masks that are inappropriate for their child. A benefit-risk analysis is therefore called for. However, this is complicated by the fact that the study situation is extremely weak both in terms of benefits and risks. Both the calculations of a benefit from masks and almost all studies of the risks of masks are based on adults. It must also be assumed that the SARS-CoV-2 protection standards for schools, such as those of the German statutory accident insurance, are not known everywhere [17]. In particular, they contain recommendations on recovery times when wearing masks for schoolchildren with short breaks and, at the latest after three hours of wearing, a subsequent recovery time of 15-30 minutes [17].



Limitation of the results: Even though the rapid development of the registry and the high number of participants within a few days is impressive, this first evaluation of the Co-Ki mask registry has limitations. The fact that 38.5% of the participants indicated a university degree could be an indication that the registry was not equally accessible to all groups of people as an online version and due to its complexity. All online registries have this problem. A reporting bias (also with regard to the preferential documentation of particularly severely affected children) cannot be ruled out. In addition, the link to the registry was also found in social media forums, among other places, which criticize the government's corona protection measures in principle, which is partly reflected in the results of the query on attitudes to the government's corona protection measures. At the same time, other participants reported that their children had no complaints.



Both the gender distribution and the distribution of participants according to federal states, as well as the distribution of symptoms according to age, speak in favor of the data being representative for the German population of children. With a few exceptions, the data sets in the free text entries reflect differentiated, sincere parents and, taken as a whole, provide a balanced overall picture with a plausible spectrum of symptoms and a comprehensive description of the impairments observed in children in connection with the mask. The hundreds of incoming e-mails to the study initiators, including questions about the existence of the registry, specification and completion of the entries made by participants, detailed case descriptions and suggestions for further research, are a further indication of the high relevance of the topic and the honesty with which many participants address the question. Naturally, an openly accessible registry can never provide a medical counter-validation of all submissions. The number of entries in the registry is continuing to increase daily. The registry questionnaire will be expanded and validated on the basis of the new symptoms entered by parents in the free text information.

Many children are subject to great challenges and families try to master these as best they can. While the proportion of people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and also the number of intensive care patients in Germany is high in many places, we report here on a relatively small, unrepresentative problem: several thousand children who seem to suffer from wearing the mask or who may experience health problems from the mask. Our study provides the basis for a representative survey on which a precise benefit-risk analysis of mask wearing in children can be built.

- This worldwide first registry on side effects of the mask reflects the spectrum of symptoms in children and adolescents.



- A precise benefit-risk analysis is urgently required. The occurrence of reported side effects in children due to wearing the masks must be taken seriously and requires a precise clarification of the accompanying health circumstances, the situation of wearing the mask (duration, breaks and mask type) and the school situation.



- Furthermore, all parents, doctors, pedagogues and others are invited to participate in - A certain percentage of children and adolescents have non-negligible complaints when wearing the mask. These children should not be stigmatized.- This worldwide first registry on side effects of the mask reflects the spectrum of symptoms in children and adolescents.- A precise benefit-risk analysis is urgently required. The occurrence of reported side effects in children due to wearing the masks must be taken seriously and requires a precise clarification of the accompanying health circumstances, the situation of wearing the mask (duration, breaks and mask type) and the school situation.- Furthermore, all parents, doctors, pedagogues and others are invited to participate in www.co-ki-masken.de to document their observations on effects that occur when wearing the mask. The registry will also be available in English from 15.12.2020.

