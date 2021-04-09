Live From London Spring Highlights - Fauré's Requiem (VOCES8, English Chamber Orchestra) "This performance was both imaginative and entirely persuasive. Though it was intimate, there was a surprising… More

"This performance was both imaginative and entirely persuasive. Though it was intimate, there was a surprising sense of ‘theatre’ – a drama of doubt and faith." Claire Seymour, Opera Today Last Friday we brought you Fauré's Reqiuem and 'Cantique de Jean Racine', alongside some Bach, Barber and Elgar, in concert with the English Chamber Orchestra, directed by Barnaby Smith. There are so many beautiful moments in this programme, but here are some of the highlights.



You can watch the full concert on demand, like all Live From London Spring concerts, until 30th April, with tickets available from the festival website:

“This concert is an absolute gift: warming, consoling, beautiful and, in the choice of the Elgar, respectful.”



